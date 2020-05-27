Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.05.2020
Hammer-News: Neue Studie übertrifft die kühnsten Erwartungen!
PR Newswire
27.05.2020 | 13:16
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 27

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 26-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue171.60p
INCLUDING current year revenue172.88p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 26-May-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue66.50p
INCLUDING current year revenue66.86p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP31.70m
Borrowing Level:27%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
