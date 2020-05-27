City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 26-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 171.60p

INCLUDING current year revenue 172.88p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 26-May-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 66.50p

INCLUDING current year revenue 66.86p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP31.70m

Borrowing Level: 27%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528