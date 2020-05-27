

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) said its shareholders adopted management's proposal to suspend the dividend for the 2019 financial year by a majority of 94.74 percent at the Annual General Meeting. The company stated that the shareholders followed all the items on the agenda and resolved them with the required majorities. In total, 49.66 percent of the registered share capital was represented at the virtual general meeting.



The management of freenet AG welcomed the support, and said the shareholders are making an important contribution to the financial stability and flexibility of the Group.



