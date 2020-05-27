Alkame Holdings, Inc. Continues Expansion with Launch of its New Wholly-Owned Specialty Manufacturing Subsidiary West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly-traded holding company, announced today that as part of its continued growth and expansion it has launched its new wholly-owned specialty manufacturing subsidiary, West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc. is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract packager and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc. will immediately provide Alkame Holdings, Inc. with the capability of co-packing while now being able to offer additional production and packaging options not offered before. West Coast Co Packer, Inc. will enter a new market for portable, single-serve packaging options to provide an additional eco-friendly and easy-to-use alternative to traditional bulk-serve packaging.

According to Robert Eakle, CEO, "We look forward to this expansion that will immediately generate additional revenue and afford us the opportunity to bring in additional production equipment. Now with this added equipment, we are poised to offer our clients an array of co-packing options that we couldn't do before. It is our intent to become a 'one-stop-shop' to meeting all our client's needs.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc. will now have the capability to provide clients with liquid and in the near future, dry packages in stick packs, pouches, and sachets. Drinks such as sports drinks drink mixes; tea, protein, coffee, and a variety of other liquid or powered drink products work well with this type of packaging.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com

CONTACT:

Tony Schor

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc

