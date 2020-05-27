Following the equity fund-raising via a new share placing on 22 April 2020, Science in Sport has announced a new debt financing facility. The equity placing raised gross proceeds of £4.5m, and the group has now secured a new £8m invoice financing facility from HSBC for an initial one-year term. This latest undrawn facility provides further headroom to the company's liquidity position during the COVID-19-related uncertainty and gives it the financial flexibility to continue with its strategy of pursuing strong sales growth.

