Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Launches Online Ordering and Delivery

New Software Allows Dispensaries to Adapt to Local Guidelines and Expand their Marketing Reach

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced today the launch of a web application solution that allows dispensaries to offer pickup and delivery options from their own websites.

"This technology aligns with the current social distancing requirements affecting dispensaries as well as the overall retail trend of moving to online ordering solutions," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "We are excited to integrate this online ordering technology tool with our enterprise texting tool. Providing useful software solutions to our dispensary customers remains a top priority for Leafbuyer and our mission to be the cannabis industry technology leader. Creating industry-leading technology for modern dispensaries is the key to Leafbuyer's path to profitability."

"As the cannabis industry matures in markets across the country, dispensaries are increasingly focused on controlling the entire customer experience," stated Rossner. "These sophisticated brands are driving traffic to their websites where they can capture customer information and receive orders. Leafbuyer is positioned to capitalize on this trend by offering plug-and-play online ordering solutions combined with our texting and loyalty platform."

Once a dispensary installs the simple embed code on their website, the ordering widget will display the menu. For dispensaries who use the major point-of-sale platforms, Leafbuyer will provide a real-time menu through live integrations. Within seconds, customers can place an order for pickup or delivery from desktop or mobile devices. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, dispensaries are increasingly seeking out pickup and delivery options to offer their customers.

This web application further establishes Leafbuyer as a viable software solution for cannabis delivery. Consumers can place an order for cannabis products to be delivered from a participating dispensary much the same way a person can order a pizza through a mobile application.

Another major feature is that the application provides dispensary customers real-time order notifications. For pickup orders, customers receive notifications when the order has been received by the dispensary, when the order is ready for pickup, and other important reservation details. Notifications for delivery orders provide the customer additional details such as estimated delivery time, when the delivery is in route, and when the delivery has been completed.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com

