

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The coronavirus infection rate has fallen further in the United States, which is inching towards the 10,000,0 mark in total cases.



With 16,700 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections in the country rose to 1,681,418 as of John Hopkins University' 6:00 a.m. ET update Tuesday.



The United States posted a toll of less than 700 new coronavirus deaths for the fourth consecutive day.



With 634 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total death toll in the U.S. reached 98,929.



Brazil has surpassed the U.S. in daily coronavirus death toll.



In New York, more than 363,000 cases have been reported and 29,302 have died so far. New cases are on the decline in the state, which is the epicenter of the country's outbreak.



When adjusted for population, that translates to about 1,870 known cases and 151 deaths for every 100,000 residents in the state, according to CNN.



This is higher than the total number of infections reported in Russia, the world's third worst affected country in this category. In the number of deaths, New York is worse than France, the world's fourth worst-affected country.



The death toll in New Jersey, the second worst-affected state, is also falling. A total of 11194 deaths and 155,764 infections have been reported there so far.



The number of states where COVID-19 death toll crossed 1000 has risen to 18.



Michigan (5266 deaths, 55104 infections), Massachusetts (6473 deaths, 93693 infections), Louisiana (2702 deaths, 38054 infections), Illinois (4923 deaths, 113195 infections), Pennsylvania (5163 deaths, 72778 infections), California (3826 deaths, 99810 infections), Connecticut (3769 deaths, 41303 infections), Texas (1546 deaths, 57230 infections), Georgia (1895 deaths, 43983 infections), Maryland (2333 deaths, 47687 infections), Florida (2259 deaths, 52255 infections), Indiana (2004 deaths, 32078 infections), Ohio (2002 deaths, 33006 infections) and Colorado (1352 deaths, 24552 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



