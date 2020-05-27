ICIS Innovation Awards 2020 Open for Entry

LONDON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICIS Innovation Awards is open for its 17th year, providing chemicals businesses the opportunity to submit their latest innovation for one of the most fast-paced, volatile markets in the world. The awards are free to enter and will close on July 31.

The winning entries will be judged by key players of the chemicals, with representatives from BASF, Maroon Group, Accenture as well as independent industry figures headlining the judging panel.

The ICIS Innovation Awards has five categories:

- Best product innovation

- Best process innovation

- Best innovation by a start-up/SME

- Best sustainable product innovation

- Best sustainable process innovation

Will Beacham, ICIS Chemical Business Deputy Editor and 2019 chair of the judging panel said: "Effective innovation has the potential to provide the new products, services and business processes which will be essential for the industry to thrive as it emerges from this period of unprecedented change.

"The Awards enable us to shine a light on the chemical industry and supports our vision of connecting global commodity markets and driving customer outcomes to utilise the world's resources," he continued.

The winners of the categories will be featured in an exclusive ICIS Innovation Awards supplement, as well as recognition from our ICIS experts and leading judging panel.

Previous winners of the award include Linde, who was the overall winner in 2019 for its Dryref and Synspire - redefinition of efficiency in steam reforming, and Croda International who won the best product innovation awards with Croda's Star Polymer.

Information on past winners can be found here: https://www.icisevents.com/ehome/innovationawards/Home/

About ICIS

ICIS is the trusted source of Independent Commodity Intelligence Services for the global energy, petrochemical and fertilizer industries. We are a division of RELX, a FTSE 20 company with a market cap of £36.2* billion and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

At ICIS, we help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. As a result of our unmatched global presence, we can deliver targeted connected intelligence to influence thousands of decisions across supply chains every single day. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

