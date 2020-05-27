

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL):



-Earnings: -$249.0 million in Q4 vs. $31.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.38 in Q4 vs. $0.39 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$50.5 million or -$0.68 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.01 per share -Revenue: $1.27 billion in Q4 vs. $1.51 billion in the same period last year.



