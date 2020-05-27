Stockholm, 2020-05-27 14:24 CEST -- On request of ICTA AB (publ) (pending name change to Rolling Optics Holding AB (publ)), company registration number 556056-5151, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from May 28, 2020. Short name: ICTA ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 14619064 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010520155 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 941 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556056-5151 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name 2000 Industrials 2700 Industrial Goods & Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 0739555129.