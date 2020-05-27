Assessing the COVID-19 Effect: Edible Fungus Production Moderately Disrupted by Labor Shortages of Labor in Pandemic, Says Future Market Insights Report

Leading edible fungus producers in market are seeking direct profits in retail sector to mitigate losses associated with wholesalers during the pandemic.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Rich nutrition profile of edible fungus has been garnering the interest of processed food sector. The advent of mushroom cultivation techniques also significantly drives revenue generation in edible fungus market. As projected by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study, sales of edible fungus are set to cross the billion-dollar mark towards the end of 2030, but is currently witnessing heavy disruptions in supply chain due to COVID-19 pandemic. The problem is further being compounded by demand deceleration. Safeguarding the workforce amidst lockdown measures is a key strategy of edible fungus producers, aiming to sustain operations in the industry. The demand will recover steadily once the pandemic subsides, says the FMI study.

"During the COVID-19 crisis, the edible fungus industry has been pushing to comply with public health guidelines for social distancing, hygiene, and protective equipment for their workforce. On-farm guidance from the CDC, OSHA, and FDA, are influencing producers to set up protocols compliant with regulations from state and local public health and agriculture officials," says the FMI analyst.

Edible Fungus Market - Key Takeaways

Fresh mushrooms are anticipated to witness a strong growth in demand particularly in developed economies driven by demand for preservative-free, healthy foods.

The auricularia auricula-judae , and shitake species of edible fungus will rise substantially on account of demand for exotic cuisine.

, and shitake species of edible fungus will rise substantially on account of demand for exotic cuisine. Nutraceutical applications of edible fungus is likely to gain traction with rising consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with the product.

Asia Pacific will remain a leading regional market, with China as the largest producer and substantial increases in imports and exports in India and Japan, which boost the market in the region.

Edible Fungus Market - Key Driving Factors

Positive sales scenario, and a wide range of mushroom species are key factors contributing to market growth.

Rising demand for better nutrition and balanced diet programs in developing countries will generate remunerative opportunities.

Vegans and vegetarian consumers seeking alternative nutritive foods are choosing to consume mushrooms, for similar taste providing major impetus to market growth.

Rising investments in research & development to improve commercial cultivation of edible fungi also contribute to market growth.

Edible Fungus Market - Key Constraints

The potential side effects of skin allergies, stomach problems, and fatigue from consumption of edible fungus is expected to hinder market growth.

Limited production and distribution infrastructure for edible fungi in developing economies, is expected to impact the market.

The Anticipated Impact of Coronavirus

As the covid-19 virus continues to wreak havoc, exports of edible fungi out of China have been impacted, as governments around the world have been forced to enforce extended lockdowns. The current restrictions have upended international supply chains. As consumers are increasingly cautious of food safety, the market is witnessing a slowdown in demand. Also, the market is witnessing a notable shortage of labor for production activities, forcing companies to enforce measures to worker safety with minimal contact. Wholesaler sales have also taken a hit. Consequently, producers are seeking to offset such losses through collaborations with retailers.

Competition Landscape

The edible fungus market is largely fragmented. Key players in the edible fungus market are Banken Champignons B.V., Agro Dutch Industries Ltd., BioFungi GmbH, Nasza Chata, California Mushroom Farms Inc., Scleta Mushrooms BV, Monaghan Mushrooms, and Highline Mushrooms. Majority of these players are seeking to increase cultivation capacity, which will remain a major growth driver. Companies are also investing in strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions to broaden regional presence.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report of 300 pages offers comprehensive insights on edible fungus market. The market is analyzed on the basis of product type (shiitake, auricularia auricula-judae, pleurotus ostreatus, enokitake, agaricus bisporus, and others), and application (fresh mushrooms, dried mushrooms, canned mushrooms, frozen mushrooms, and others), across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

