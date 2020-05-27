Sveriges Riksbank: SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING MAY 29, 2020

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING MAY 29, 2020

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-05-29 Time for submission of bids: 10.30-11.00 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-06-02 Repayment date:

2021-06-02

Final repayment date 2022-06-02 Offered volume: 50 billion SEK Minimum bid amount: 10 million SEK Maximum bid amount: 12.5 billion SEK Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Interest rate: 0.00 % Additional interest rate:

0.20 %



?ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK

Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CEST) on Tender date.

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se



