Resgreen Group International Inc: Resgreen Group (OTC Pink: RGGI) RGGI Announces AI Robotic AGV+AMR [Pull Buddy] to be Equipped to Sanitize and Disinfect Certain Key Facilities

EASTPOINTE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Resgreen Group (OTC PINK:RGGI)

COVID-19 outbreak has brought huge challenges to established manufacturing facilities. These facilities were developed in era for JIT deliveries and working closely was the norm to achieve efficiency and desired productivity. COVID-19's effect of requiring distancing has fast brought up new use cases for AGV+AMR to successfully disinfect, monitor, survey, and handle and deliver materials.

These proven use cases will propel the overall mobile robotics market to $23 billion by 2021, according to a report by technology market advisory firm, ABI Research.

Rian Whitton, senior analyst at ABI Research, says: "Crises shift perceptions on what is possible regarding investment and transformative action on the part of both private and government actors.

"By the time the Covid-19 pandemic has passed, robots will be mainstreamed across a range of applications and markets."

The virus has been a good opportunity for companies to display robots for public applications. One of the more popular has been deploying mobile unmanned platforms with ultraviolet light to disinfect facilities.

RGGI is poised to take these new use cases and engineer seamless solution into current AMR development. Pull Buddy, a low-profile AGV+AMR will have an option to be outfitted with 245 NM UV light to disinfect the floor in its travel path. This option may also include a 360° column to disinfect walls and custom spotlight to clean special areas on medical devices. Pull Buddy is a transport AMR and currently accommodate other lighting sources to "hang" on.

"These quick integrations are made possible by our engineers since modular sub-system design is at the core of our AMR development," says Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "This is attributable to our nimbleness and several decades of experience under one roof." RGGI resources have developed innovative transport and logistics systems for FORTUNE 500 companies. Core to successful development of these systems is inherent modularity and seamlessly integration hooks that are part of engineering from ground up and not an afterthought.

ABOUT RESGREEN GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC.

RGGI is using certain Know-how and Intellectual Property (IP) that it possesses and looks to acquire and develop components for material handling logistics. This includes its Artificial intelligence Robotics, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and mobile technologies.

RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of professional engineering experience in this space and plans to remain focused and highly motivated to execute on its business strategy to develop certain Artificial Intelligence Robotics.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Resgreen Group International Inc. with members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

Contact:

Resgreen Group International, Inc.

Parashar (Parsh) Patel, President and CEO

Email: info@resgreenint.com

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591607/Resgreen-Group-OTC-Pink-RGGI-RGGI-Announces-AI-Robotic-AGVAMR-Pull-Buddy-to-be-Equipped-to-Sanitize-and-Disinfect-Certain-Key-Facilities