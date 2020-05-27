Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Implementing A New Direction

Launches New Channel Direct to Consumers

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio", or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), a leading designer, manufacturer and retail outlet for the Bergio Brand of designer jewelry, including exquisite collections of rings, necklaces, earrings, and other fine accessories, today reported that it is implementing a new direction to improve revenues. Bergio will be launching its own live channel direct to consumer to be broadcasted live 3 times a week from its store location in the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City NJ. The launch date will be predicated on opening of the casino. We anticipate being up and live within 30 days unless there are additional delays from the State.

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio stated "the introduction of our online live broadcast is a great addition to our existing business. We have succeeded in transforming our business the past 5 years from strictly wholesale to selling direct to consumer. This platform provides us the opportunity to penetrate the worldwide market. My vision and direction, which was painful to execute, has moved us in the right direction. Our gross margins have increased tremendously and are operating expenses are under control, providing for a highly leveraged company. We believe that revenues will increase as a result of this new strategy and provide improved profitability in the future. While jewelry market has experienced a modest downturn which has caused a decline in our revenues, this new platform should allow and provide more worldwide market penetration. Bergio is ready for the future as we have worked hard on our product mix and added accessories & Silver Fashion Jewelry in 2019 with a great price point that gives our consumer base a large selection to pick from."

I appreciate all the support from our shareholders and wishing all to stay safe through this tough times, knowing that a bright future is ahead."

