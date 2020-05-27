Alpha Esports Inc.: Alpha North Esports Announces Name Change; Appoints Matthew Schmidt as Interim CEO

Alpha Esports is proud to announce Matthew Schmidt as it's interim CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Alpha North Esports & Entertainment ("Alpha"), announces effective immediately, that it has changed its name to Alpha Esports Inc. The new name has been chosen to better reflect the Company's focus on the growing global esports market. The name change was approved by the Board of Directors.

The Company also wishes to announce the appointment of interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Matthew Schmidt, a technology entrepreneur, film producer, and marketing polymath. Mr. Schmidt has worked within Vancouver's film industry for over nine years, while simultaneously producing and marketing nightlife and cultural events in Vancouver, BC. At the age of 26, Mr. Schmidt opened his first entertainment venue. Since then he has founded and co-owned over seven hospitality businesses, with the existing four venues earning over $10 million in gross revenue collectively.

In 2016, Mr. Schmidt produced his first feature film. During the four short years since then he has worked as an Executive Producer on over nine films, with cumulative budgets of over $60 million. Matthew co-founded Paradise City Films in 2017 and now predominantly focuses on film finance, development, and "film packaging", working closely with agencies such as CAA, Endeavour Content and UTA.

Mr. Schmidt has also advised on companies such as Victory Square Technologies, Immersive Tech, and V2 Games. During his time with these companies he has worked on multiple mobile games that we're partnered with established film IP, including Top Gun, Men in Black 2, Pacific Rim, and Pac Man. Navigating the media and entertainment space has led Mr. Schmidt to the fast-growing esports phenomenon. Mr. Schmidt takes both a conventional and unconventional media approach to the social competitive gaming space, focusing on the immense value of connecting people, fans, and brands in an emotional and cultural way. This includes bridging the gap between conventional sports, entertainment, and media within digital gaming in a way that is both unique and captivating.

"This is an unprecedented time within the esports space right now and I am excited to build out the Alpha portfolio, platform, and brand," said interim CEO, Mr. Schmidt. "I look forward to utilizing my experience and network within film and media, around social competitive gaming. Our core focus will be to continue to grow our active user base, and connect players, fans, and brands in new and exciting ways."

The Company thanks outgoing CEO Emil Bodenstein for his services over the preceding year.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Matthew Schmidt

Interim CEO and Director

For further information, please visit www.alphaesports.com, or contact info@alphaesports.com.

SOURCE: Alpha Esports Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591563/Alpha-North-Esports-Announces-Name-Change-Appoints-Matthew-Schmidt-as-Interim-CEO