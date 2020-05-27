Carnival PLC - AIDA Cruises Extends Pause in Operations until July 31

AIDA Cruises Extends Pause in Operations until July 31, 2020

ROSTOCK, Germany, May 27, 2020 -- AIDA Cruises appreciates the current international efforts to normalize tourism and naturally work intensively on detailed plans regarding the speedy restart of AIDA cruises. In doing so, AIDA considers the imminent re-openings of the European tourist traffic. The protection of guests and crewmembers' health are thereby AIDA's top priority at any time. For this purpose, AIDA is in close coordination with the different national and international authorities and health organizations.

In many of AIDA's frequently visited destinations, however, regulations for international tourism are still being adjusted and the specific conditions for a restart have not been fully clarified yet. In order to give guests the necessary planning security for their vacation, AIDA unfortunately has to extend the temporary break of the AIDA travel season until the end of July 2020.

All cruises up to and including July 31, 2020, cannot take place as planned. All guests having booked a cruise with AIDA during this period will be informed. Bookings will be processed chronologically according to departure date.

AIDA very much wants guests to enjoy their long-awaited AIDA holidays at a later date. To this end, AIDA will reimburse all guests whose cruises have been cancelled for the payments previously made to AIDA in the form of a travel credit. AIDA thanks all guests for their confidence by offering them a bonus of 10% on top of the payment already made. The credit can be used for bookings until December 31, 2021, for the complete range of AIDA trips on offer. The AIDA travel credit is also redeemable for MyAIDA services such as excursions, culinary offers and wellness treatments or on-board credit.

AIDA will reimburse guests who do not wish to use their travel credit including the 10% bonus upon request in the amount of the payment already made.

In order to support travel agencies in these challenging times, AIDA will pay out a liquidity advance. This is 10% of the credit value and will be transferred to the sales partner as soon as AIDA has issued the travel credit for the joint customer.

Guests can find detailed information on the travel credit on www.aida.de and sales partners on the AIDA Expinet website.

CONTACT: Herausgeber: AIDA Cruises, Am Strande 3d I 18055 Rostock, Tel.: +49 (0) 381 / 444-0, Fax: + 49 (0) 381 / 444-88 88, www.aida.de; Communication: Hansjörg Kunze, Vice President Communication & Sustainability, Tel.: +49 (0) 381 / 444-80 20, Fax: + 49 (0) 381 / 444-80 25, presse@aida.de