Mittwoch, 27.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Tradegate
27.05.20
16:01 Uhr
13,500 Euro
+0,740
+5,80 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
PR Newswire
27.05.2020 | 15:10
Carnival PLC - Costa Extends Pause in Operations Until July 31

Costa Extends Pause in Operations Until July 31

GENOA, Italy, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa announces a further pause for its cruises until 31 July 2020. The decision is linked to the uncertainty of a gradual reopening of ports to cruise ships and the restrictions that may still be in place for the movements of people due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Costa is taking steps to inform both travel agents and guests affected by the changes. They will be guaranteed a re-protection in accordance with the applicable legislation, which offers the greatest guarantee in this contingency situation.

CONTACT: Costa Cruises Communications Team, costapressoffice@costa.it

© 2020 PR Newswire
