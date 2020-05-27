Carnival PLC - Costa Extends Pause in Operations Until July 31

Costa Extends Pause in Operations Until July 31

GENOA, Italy, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa announces a further pause for its cruises until 31 July 2020. The decision is linked to the uncertainty of a gradual reopening of ports to cruise ships and the restrictions that may still be in place for the movements of people due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Costa is taking steps to inform both travel agents and guests affected by the changes. They will be guaranteed a re-protection in accordance with the applicable legislation, which offers the greatest guarantee in this contingency situation.

