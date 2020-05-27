Former FDA Adviser, World Renowned Medical Expert, And Member Of The Team That Created HIPAA To Join Ehave Advisory Board

Victor S. Dorodny, MD, PhD, MPH to advise Ehave utilizing his 45+ years of medical experience and 15+ years of telemedicine experience.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Ehave, Inc., (OTC PINK:EHVVF) (the "Company"), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today the Company plans to utilize Telemedicine as part of its platform. Victor S. Dorodny, MD, PhD, MPH will advise Ehave on HIPAA compliance, as well as its proprietary telemedicine technology.

Dr. Dorodny was one of the creators of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA). He has served on the Advisory Board of the Association of Medical Director of Information Systems and is the Past President of the Western Division of the National Association of Managed Care Physicians. Dr. Dorodny has served in an executive capacity of several companies where he has held the title of Chief Medical Information Officer, Chief Scientific Advisor, and Chief Medical Officer. As a world renowned speaker, he has spoken at hearings in front of Congress, the California Senate Judiciary Committee, and the FDA-Pharmaceutical Services and Information Exchange. Over the course of his esteemed 45 year medical career, Dr. Dorodny has also been a speaker at dozens of medical conferences. In addition to his impressive medical background, Dr. Dorodny was a pioneer in the telemedicine industry, serving as CMO & Global Practice Leader for US Telemedicine from 2006 to 2009. He received his advanced medical degrees from the University of Odessa Medical School, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and the University of Southern California.

In his role advising Ehave on HIPAA compliance, Dr. Dorodny will address specific areas of concern with Ehave's Board of Directors to ensure privacy policies are enforced. Additionally, he will oversee ongoing employee privacy training, conduct risk assessments, and develop HIPAA-compliant procedures where necessary. Dr. Dorodny will also advise Ehave on the effective implementation of its proprietary telemedicine technology. According to a May 29, 2019 article by the American Medical Association, "A national study of insurance claims filed for alternative settings of care found telehealth rocketed up 53% from 2016 to 2017. That growth greatly outpaced other places studied-14% at urgent care centers, 7% at retail clinics, and 6% at ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)." [1]

"For a small company, engaging a medical professional with the qualifications of Dr. Dorodny to oversee our HIPAA compliance, as well as its proprietary telemedicine technology, is a major step in completing our business plan," said Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave. "We look forward to sharing more about our upcoming proprietary telemedicine technology with our shareholders. We have made a commitment to Psychedelic Medicine with our recent PsyTech acquisition and welcome Dr. Dorodny to our team."

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company's industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

[1] Staff News Writer, "Telehealth up 53%, growing faster than any other place of care," American Medical Association, May 29, 2019 https://www.ama-assn.org/practice-management/digital/telehealth-53-growing-faster-any-other-place-care.

For Investors Relations, please contact:

Gabe Rodriguez

Phone: (623) 261-9046

Email: ir@ehave.com

SOURCE: Ehave, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591609/Former-FDA-Adviser-World-Renowned-Medical-Expert-And-Member-Of-The-Team-That-Created-HIPAA-To-Join-Ehave-Advisory-Board