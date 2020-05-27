Earns 38 Top Ranks, 9 'Perfect 10' scores and a 97% Recommendation Score in The Planning Survey 20

OneStream Software, LLC, a leading provider of modern Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for mid-sized to large enterprises, continues to achieve excellent results in the annual Planning Survey from the Business Application Research Center (BARC) in its two peer groups; Financial Performance Management Products and North American Vendors.

OneStream earned 38 top ranks out of 60 categories in BARC's The Planning Survey 20. This represents a significant increase in OneStream's top rankings from last year and includes 9 'Perfect 10' scores this year. Additionally, the company earned near-perfect 97% scores for product satisfaction, recommendation and price-to-value.

"OneStream's CPM platform is compelling with its modern, unified approach and many customers benefit from using it. The product is continuously being improved and developed with a strong support team to provide help and support. This has led to OneStream increasing its Leader and Top Scores each successive year. The vendor's excellent 97 percent recommendation rate speaks for itself," said Dr. Christian Fuchs, head of Data and Analytics research BARC.

The Planning Survey 20 examines user feedback on planning processes and product selection and is based on findings from the world's largest and most comprehensive survey of planning software users, conducted from November 2019 to February 2020. 1,406 survey respondents across 57 countries provide insight across 30 criteria (KPIs) including business benefits, project success, business value, recommendation, customer satisfaction, customer experience, planning functionality and competitiveness.

OneStream earned 9 'Perfect 10' scores among 30 criteria (KPIs) that include the following:

Ease of use

Forecasting

Planning content

Price-to-value

Recommendation

Product satisfaction

Workflow

Sales Experience

Legal Consolidation

OneStream also earned 15 leading positions within both its peer groups, including Competitive win rate, Driver-based planning, Flexibility and Reporting/analysis and Self-service within its both peer groups.

"OneStream is honored to earn 38 Top Ranks, including 9 'Perfect 10' scores in BARC's The Planning Survey 20. The strong, positive feedback in this survey validates our mission to deliver 100% customer success and dedication to providing best-in-class planning and analytics capabilities, which is critical to helping Finance teams manage through today's business challenges with the flexibility and agility they require," said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream's unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance and more time focusing on driving business performance.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. OneStream was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Learn more at www.onestreamsoftware.com

About The Planning Survey 20

The Planning Survey 20 was conducted by BARC from November 2019 to February 2020. Altogether, 1,406 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about their planning software. The survey offers a comparison of 22 leading planning software products across 30 different key performance indicators including business value, customer satisfaction, customer experience and planning functionality. For more information, visit www.bi-survey.com.

About BARC

The Business Application Research Center (BARC) is an industry analyst and consulting firm for business software with a focus on Business Intelligence/Analytics, Data Management, Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

BARC analysts have been supporting companies in strategy, organization, architecture and software evaluations for more than 20 years. For more information, visit www.barc-research.com

