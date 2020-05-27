Caliber Corporate Advisers Solidifies Leadership Team To Provide Financial Services and Fintech Clients With Strategic Marketing and Communications Counsel

Managing Director, Jacqueline Silva, Adds Extensive Experience in Financial Services and Fintech Public Relations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / As financial services and fintech companies experience accelerated digital transformation demands during COVID-19, strategic marketing communications firm, Caliber Corporate Advisers, today announced the addition of investment banker turned financial communicator, Jacqueline Silva, as managing director.

Having worked as an investment banker prior to entering financial PR, Silva brings over a decade of true financial experience. She has a decade's worth of experience working for multiple financial PR companies, including opening the first U.S. office of the international PR and public affairs agency Hume Brophy as its Executive Vice President, Head of US Corporate Communications. In 2014, Silva successfully founded Silva Communications where she created and executed the 4-year communications strategies that led AdvisoryWorld (now LPL Financial), FTJ FundChoice (now Orion Portfolio Management), and Quovo (now Visa) to their ideal exit strategies.

"Jacqueline's extensive experience in financial services and fintech PR made her a natural fit to support our needs as a growing firm," said Grace Keith Rodriguez, president of Caliber Corporate Advisers. "Her expertise further solidifies our team of industry leaders and fortifies the balance our firm has established between communications and fintech. Jacque's entrepreneurial approach and ability to craft an impactful marketing strategy and media story will benefit our clients as well as the Caliber team at large."

As managing director, Silva will focus on client and employee retention, talent acquisition and new business efforts and strategies alongside Caliber's existing management team.

"I've learned that when you meet someone in the financial communications arena that is like-minded and genuine, you keep an eye on them and I've had my eye on Caliber for years," said Jacqueline Silva, managing director of Caliber Corporate Advisers. "I'm thrilled to join the Caliber team and am excited for what's to come. We have hit the ground running, creating adaptable strategies that will help our clients through these times and beyond and expanding our reach through new offerings, like Spotlight, that cater to fintech and financial services firms of all sizes and ambitions."

Caliber Corporate Advisers has experienced significant growth over the past few years across clients and staff in its New York City and Austin offices. This month, Caliber announced the launch of Spotlight, a marketing and communications solution for early and growth stage fintechs. Recently, Caliber was listed among the top 20 financial PR firms by O'Dwyers and has been included in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

About Caliber Corporate Advisers

Caliber is a strategic marketing communications firm that helps companies tell their story and connect with key stakeholders. Since 2010, Caliber has provided counsel to leading and entrepreneurial organizations within financial services and technology (FinTech, InsurTech, PropTech). Caliber provides best-in-class strategy and tactical execution of content marketing, public relations, media training, social media and digital marketing. For more information, visit: https://www.calibercorporateadvisers.com/.

