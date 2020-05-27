Dstillery Announces Data Partnership with Esri

Esri Customers Can Now Access Dstillery Data in Esri Data Marketplace and Across Software Offerings

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Dstillery, the leading custom audience solutions partner for agencies and brands, today announced a data partnership with Esri, the world leader in location intelligence and geographic information systems (GIS). This unique partnership brings Dstillery's next generation data to the established global GIS market for the first time, creating a new opportunity for Esri clients that is unavailable elsewhere.

Various Dstillery data packages are available for free and for a fee within the Esri Marketplace across fifteen industry categories including B2B, CPG, Auto, Retail and many more. Each package is indexed (refreshed weekly) at the DMA, state, county, zip code, census tract and census block group level within the United States. These data packages can then be applied within Esri's sophisticated mapping software and combined with other insights from their marketplace partners. Interested Esri clients can also work with Dstillery for more custom data solutions.

"We are impressed by the scale, speed and flexibility of Dstillery's data offering, which delivers unique value in the evolving location intelligence market," said Rob Laudati, Director Global Partners & Alliances at Esri. "We expect to see great demand for Dstillery's insights in our Marketplace, and are excited to extend these new data segments into our software products in the near future."

The partnership is currently focused on making Dstillery segments available in the Esri Marketplace, but the companies plan to roll out broad availability across other Esri products in the coming months. This data arms users with powerful insights which can be applied across a wide range of market segmentation projects, including store location projects, pattern analysis and spatial analysis.

"Esri is a clear leader in GIS software and they deliver an enormous value to their customers. With our partnership, we access an untapped market, offering new data insights within their massive software suite," said Michael Guzewicz, Director of Business Development at Dstillery. "We believe that Esri customers will greatly benefit from the combination of software and data insights never before available in this market."

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the US, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About Dstillery

Founded in 2008, Dstillery is the leading custom audience solutions company, empowering brands and their agencies to maximize the value of customer data and transform the way they connect with their audiences.

Our premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is built by just-for-your-brand Custom AI models that deliver the ideal combination of accuracy and scale. Because Dstillery continuously rescores candidates in and out of audiences, our audiences are always up-to-date and on-target. That's why brands across Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech rely on Dstillery's audience solutions for branding and direct response initiatives to thrive.

To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on Twitter @Dstillery.

