ScotGems Plc - Result of AGM

ScotGems plc

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

27 May 2020

Result of Annual General Meeting

ScotGems plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 27 May 2020 all 13 resolutions proposed were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited (Secretary) 0131 538 1400