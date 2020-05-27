New shares in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 May 2020. The new shares are issued due to employee warrant exercise ISIN: DK0061030574 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: ViroGates --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 3,034,347 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 9,923 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 3,044,270 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: 7,902 shares - DKK 47,98 2,021 shares - DKK 35,00 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155530 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VIRO --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance, Per Lönn, tel. (+46) 40 200 250 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=777985