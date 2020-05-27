Findit, Inc.: Findit Provides Online Marketing Services To Flooring Companies and Flooring Installers

Sign Up Today For Your Area

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, offers professional online marketing campaigns to flooring professionals and flooring installation companies with areas available right now. Flooring installers and flooring installation companies looking to improve their overall online presence can get in touch with Findit today to set up a campaign.



Findit's online marketing campaigns for flooring companies or flooring installers is specific to locations and services that flooring professionals want to offer potential customers in certain areas. The campaigns that we run for flooring companies and flooring professionals are on a monthly, recurring basis and are designed to improve tangible search results in Google, Yahoo, Bing and Findit along with branding throughout social media.

Findit's marketing campaigns can help increase the number of organic search results in search engines unlike PPC marketing. Many flooring companies or flooring professionals utilize pay-per-click marketing as part of their overall strategy, however, creating organic, sustainable, and tangible search results over time can help increase your lead generations while reducing your per lead cost.

We have a team of highly skilled in house content writers and search engine optimization specialists that will be able to create content for you both on your website, if you like, and off-site to improve your positioning in search results. Each time this occurs, you are removing a competitor that used to be in that search spot and replacing it with your name. Search engines have a limited number of organic search results along with paid-for ad placement for companies on each page. By creating fresh content daily that aligns with your products and services, you can begin to index highly in search, in many cases above your competitors.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Findit marketing campaigns have been proven to be incredibly successful for general contractors, including flooring installers and flooring companies. We have been working with a flooring company here in Atlanta for the last several years now on a monthly recurring basis. As a result, they have been able to expand the areas that they service and the services that they provide because of their results they have received from their Findit campaign."

Findit offers tiered online marketing packages whereby the flooring companies that engage us will receive content created on a daily basis that is posted and shared for search engines to index and for social networks to see. Campaigns are matched to your online marketing objectives and budget.

A majority of the content that is created that is part of your flooring company online marketing campaign is done on Findit. The content that is being created usually includes in a single post, text that describes the services that you offer so search engines know how to index your content, a video link, photos from your photo galleries, and a backlink to your website. By creating individually crafted content targeting each service you provide in the areas you provide them in, search engines can prioritize you above your competitors when it comes to flooring, flooring repairs, flooring installation, and new floors for sale in the areas that you service. All of the content on Findit can be indexed by search engines and shared to social sites - helping improve your exposure online.

The flooring company that we are still working with has been with us for several years and they continue to have us lead their overall online marketing strategy because of the tangible search results that have been created through our campaigns.

Once we set up an online marketing campaign for your flooring company that services a specific location, we do not take on another flooring company in that area. This limits any competitors from hiring Findit to compete against you while we are working on your campaign. This is very different from pay-per-click marketing campaigns where your competitors can simply go online and outbid you for certain keywords - this does not happen with a Findit campaign.

Call us today to start your campaign. We have areas throughout the United States and other countries available now. Due to an on-going monthly marketing campaign with Select Floors of Marietta Georgia, we do not have the Greater Atlanta GA area and many of the surrounding towns and cities available.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

