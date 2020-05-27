Immunovia Provides Forth Update During COVID-19 Pandemic

LUND, SWEDEN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") today provides an update on the actions that the company is taking in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During these challenging times, Immunovia remains focused on the sales start of the first-to-market test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, IMMray PanCan-d.

Governor Baker of Massachusetts, USA issued a four-phase approach to reopening plan. In the first phase, that began on Monday, May 18, 2020, limited industries were able to resume operations, with restrictions, in two stages. Businesses, including lab space, were able to open, with restrictions, on May 25, 2020.

"We are very pleased to have receive the green-light to reopen the lab in Marlborough and we remain on track to have the first-to-market with a very accurate test for early detection of pancreatic cancer," stated Mats Grahn, CEO of Immunovia.

In conjunction, Immunovia will host a live call today at 16:30 CET with Mats Grahn, CEO, to further discuss COVID-19 and IMMray PanCan-d launch preparations.

Immunovia Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/immunovia/20200527_1/

There will be an MP3-file available at Immunovia's webpage under Investors/Audio-Gallery (https://immunovia.com/investors/audio-gallery/) for those who want to listen to the telephone conference afterwards. The file will be available within two hours after the conference has ended.

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on May 27, 2020.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q4 2020. When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

