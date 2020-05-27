Plus, Australia's Greens want renewables front and center of the post Covid-19 economy and Mexican plant owners are overturning a politically-motivated ban on clean energy, however, Indian developer Acme solar says pandemic delays warrant it reneging on the terms of the record-low solar price agreement it signed.London-based renewable energy sector financial advisor August & Co says appetite for clean energy investment is still strong, despite bank financing costs having risen around 1% since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company said investors it had consulted indicated private equity ...

