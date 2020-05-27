IR Basis A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in accordance with Rules for Issuers of Alternative Investment Fund Certificates. The last day of trading the shares in IR Basis A/S is 25 June 2020. IR Basis A/S is removed following a decision at the company's general meeting. We refer to the company's announcement from 15 May 2020. ISIN: DK0060642056 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Name: IR BASIS A/S ------------------------------------------------------------------ Share capital (à 1.000 DKK): 48,699 shares (48,699,000 DKK) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Submarket OMX CPH Alternative Investment Funds ------------------------------------------------------------------ Submarket List AIF ------------------------------------------------------------------ CVR No: 32452175 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: IRABAS ------------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 131549 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=778015