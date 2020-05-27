National Jewel Creations Wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in the Toronto Central for Jewellers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / National Jewel Creations is a first-year Consumer Choice Award Winner in the region of Toronto Central and the category of Jewellers.





Q: What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you? And how did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: Winning this award means we've done our job right. We're thankful and honoured to be recognized as the best in our industry by the most recognized award in the Nation.

This award offers our clients reassurance and security in using our company for their diamond ring needs.

Q: What is the company tagline, slogan or motto of your business? And what does that mean to your business and your customers?

A: Your Wholesale Diamond Connection.

We want our customers to know that no matter how they found us, we're now connected and our prices are wholesale, not retail.

Q: What is the newest addition in terms of a product or service that your company offers?

A: Aside from offering the world of mined diamonds,

We also offer Forever One Moissanite and Labgrown Diamonds as lower-priced alternatives.

Q: How do you plan on growing your business in the next few years?

A: By continuing to keep our clients' needs before ours, our business will continue to thrive.

Q: If you could do one thing differently in your business, what would it be?

A: E-commerce so we can reach a greater audience and continue to manufacture rings to more happy clients

Q: Are you or your company involved in your community? (charity, fundraising, etc.)

A: We always believed in giving back. We've had a corporate partnership with Sick Kids Foundation and have donated over $70,000 in the last few years.

Q: What is the best compliment you've ever received?

A: We love when customers actually cry out of joy when recovering their rings.

Contact Information:

Address:

215 Victoria St, #300

Toronto, Ontario M5B 1T9

Email Address: info@nationaljewelcreations.com

Website: http://nationaljewelcreations.com/

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/NationalJewelCreations/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nationaljewelcreations/

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591625/National-Jewel-Creations-Wins-the-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award-in-the-Toronto-Central-for-Jewellers