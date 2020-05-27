The biggest takeaway from Sureserve Group's interim result was its strong cash performance in the first half, with net debt falling to £3.5m at end March (£12.9m at end March 2018). This sets a solid base for the group to ride out the disruption of the lockdown. Our focus is on the outlook, with H1 only having eight days of impact from the lockdown. We have reduced our estimates for FY20, with the bulk of the revenue cut from £230m to £210m being a £13m cut in the Energy Services division. The cut to PBT from £9.8m to £9.1m is less severe, reflecting the improving efficiency in the Compliance division and the cost mitigation efforts of the group. With the long-term investment themes of regulatory compliance and energy efficiency likely to stay in focus, we see solid support for the group's business and our FY21 numbers reflect the start of a bounce back in activity.

