Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 82.2702 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 70703 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 66288 EQS News ID: 1056875 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2020 12:13 ET (16:13 GMT)