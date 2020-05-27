Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2020 / 18:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.6554 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 164000 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 66313 EQS News ID: 1056925 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 27, 2020 12:17 ET (16:17 GMT)