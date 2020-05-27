Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2020 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 107.4345 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9672115 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 66320 EQS News ID: 1056939 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2020 12:18 ET (16:18 GMT)