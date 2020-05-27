Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2020 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.5989 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3803973 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 66333 EQS News ID: 1056965 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2020 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)