Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2020 / 18:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.4467 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54824679 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWD LN Sequence No.: 66348 EQS News ID: 1056997 End of Announcement EQS News Service

