Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2020 / 18:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.6911 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18035114 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 66369 EQS News ID: 1057043 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2020 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)