Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELCR LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2020 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 26-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.2661 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 500000 CODE: ELCR LN ISIN: LU2023679090 ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR LN Sequence No.: 66405 EQS News ID: 1057115 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2020 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)