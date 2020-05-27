Regulatory News:

Due to current circumstances regarding the Coronavirus (Covid-19), and in accordance with Ordinance No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Combined General Meeting (the "Meeting") at the Espace Athènes Services, located at 8 rue d'Athènes, 75009 Paris, France, behind closed doors and without shareholders, their proxies or other people entitled to attend being present in person.

It is specified that the Meeting will be broadcast in full live on 22 June from 2 p.m. (and not deferred as initially announced) on the Company's website, www.korian.com, in the "Investors" section.

The prior notice of the Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n° 56 on 8 May 2020.

The information regarding the Meeting mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French commercial Code can be found on the Company's website www.korian.com in the "Investors" section, under "Shareholders", and then "General Assembly".

The documents and the information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French commercial Code can be sent to the shareholders upon request to CACEIS Corporate Trust Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 14, rue Rouget de Lisle 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 9 (centralising institution appointed by Korian).

Shareholders will also be able to consult the documents (including universal registration document) at the Company's registered office located in Paris (75008), 21-25, rue Balzac, during the 15 days preceding the holding of the Meeting.

Next event

22 June 2020: Annual General Meeting behind closed doors

Next publication

30 July 2020: first-half 2020 revenue and earnings (after the market close)

About Korian

Korian is the leading European care and support services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

