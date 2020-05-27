Rajant Corporation: RAJANT INTRODUCES JON LEDERMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Position Responsible for Growing Next-Gen, AI-Driven IIoT Applications

Malvern, Pennsylvania, the provider of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks, announced today Jon Lederman joined the team as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In this newly created position, Mr. Lederman will enable new applications and capabilities for Rajant's Kinetic Mesh partners and end customers to enhance their productivity further using machine learning (ML). Target markets include warehouse automation, robotics, energy, transportation, public safety, military, and mining.

"Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics will unleash even greater potential within the industrial network Rajant has created, making it future-ready for the complexity of next-generation applications," said Rajant CEO Robert Schena. "Jon's know-how and entrepreneurial work ethic are the right fit for Rajant's strategic roadmap of innovation."

Shared Mr. Lederman, "Advances in AI, machine learning and computing resources are revolutionizing many aspects of the world economy as well as enterprise and consumer products. Reliable access to real-time data is critical for AI to be effective, and Rajant's low latency layer 2 machine to machine communication is the ideal platform to realize these new applications. I'm excited to lead AI innovation and execution at Rajant with the aim of both enhancing Rajant's cutting-edge wireless networking products and developing emerging technology applications that leverage AI and machine learning."

Jon Lederman is a tech entrepreneur, scientist, and engineer. He is the CEO and founder of New York-based Spinor, which is developing AI technology for creating conversational voice experiences for enterprise and consumer applications. He also co-founded, conceptualized, and built the core technology for San Francisco-based audio technology startup SonicCloud that has received recognition and acclaim from Apple, Google, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital, and others. Having started his education with a B.A. from Harvard University, Mr. Lederman has conducted doctoral work in physics at the University of California Los Angeles and masters work in electrical engineering at Columbia University and Stanford University. He conducted doctoral research in physics at Brookhaven National Lab in muon physics under his advisor Dr. David Cline (UCLA), and development of a muon collider supported by the U.S. Department of Energy Muon Accelerator Program ("MAP"). He holds multiple patents and patents pending, including various inventions relating to deep learning as well as hearing enhancement inventions.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh network, BreadCrumb wireless nodes, and InstaMesh networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant's Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 55 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona, Kentucky, and Alabama. For more information, visit Rajant.comor follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

