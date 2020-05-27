Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Offers Insurers and Lenders Four-Month, Complimentary Access to Coverage Verifier-Verification as a Service During COVID-19 Pandemic

Innovative Solution Enables Digital Exchange of Information between Lenders and Insurers for Greater Efficiency

Jersey City, N.J., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, is offering four months of complimentary access during the COVID-19 pandemic to Coverage Verifier-Verification as a Service (CV-VaaS) (https://www.verisk.com/insurance/products/cv-vaas/), a new, digital platform that delivers insurance information lenders need to process loans with increased efficiency.

Instead of spending time and resources calling, faxing, or e-mailing insurers to confirm that vehicles or mortgages have the required insurance coverage, lenders can simply enter the borrower's information into CV-VaaS and quickly receive verification of coverage.

Through the platform, CV-VaaS will enable participating insurers to establish a lender portal to automate and digitize the verification process. CV-VaaS connects Verisk's Coverage Verifier database and Loan VerifierTM, a new contributory database that collects lien information in concert with Verisk's policy and claims databases.

"The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have placed increased pressure on insurers and lenders to pivot and find tools that help them serve customers with greater efficiency," said Jeremy Cook, senior vice president of personal lines at Verisk. "The CV-VaaS platform re-imagines an important, behind-the-scenes function, enabling both parties to replace time-consuming manual processes with a fast and easy verification service."

Lenders and insurers will be able to use CV-VaaS at no charge from June 1 through October 1, 2020. To learn more about CV-VaaS, visit https://www.verisk.com/insurance/products/cv-vaas/ (https://www.verisk.com/insurance/products/cv-vaas/).

