Mittwoch, 27.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2020 | 22:17




Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 3

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a clinical-stage neuroscience company with expertise in protein misfolding, today announced that members of its senior management team will present and participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday June 3 at 3:30 PM ET.

A webcast of the company presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company with expertise in protein misfolding, focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of devastating diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's partnered programs include prasinezumab (PRX002/RG7935), in collaboration with Roche for the potential treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies, and programs that target tau, TDP-43 and an undisclosed target in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD) or other neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena's proprietary programs include PRX004 for the potential treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, and programs that target Aß (Amyloid beta) for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Media and Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose, Head of Communications
650-922-2405, ellen.rose@prothena.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
