Smith-Midland Corporation Announces June 3rd Annual Shareholders Meeting Webcast

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Smith-Midland Corporation (the Company) (OTCQX:SMID), Annual Shareholders Meeting will take place at 5:00 PM Eastern Time at the headquarters located at 5119 Catlett Road, Midland, VA 22728.

This year, to accommodate those not in attendance, the Company is providing access to a webcast of the Annual Shareholders Meeting. The webcast will begin promptly at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. We encourage you to access and register for the meeting in advance of the designated start time.

Event: Smith-Midland Annual Shareholders Meeting

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 - 5:00 PM Eastern

Duration: 120 minutes

Webcast link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2388/34885

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation and utilities industries. Management and the Board own approximately 20% of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Contact:

Smith-Midland Corporation

AJ Krick CFO, 540-439-3266

investors@smithmidland.com

