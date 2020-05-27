Smith-Midland Corporation Announces June 3rd Annual Shareholders Meeting Webcast

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Smith-Midland Corporation (the Company) (OTCQX:SMID), Annual Shareholders Meeting will take place at 5:00 PM Eastern Time at the headquarters located at 5119 Catlett Road, Midland, VA 22728.
This year, to accommodate those not in attendance, the Company is providing access to a webcast of the Annual Shareholders Meeting. The webcast will begin promptly at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. We encourage you to access and register for the meeting in advance of the designated start time.
Event: Smith-Midland Annual Shareholders Meeting
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 - 5:00 PM Eastern
Duration: 120 minutes
Webcast link:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2388/34885
About Smith-Midland
Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation and utilities industries. Management and the Board own approximately 20% of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.
Contact:
Smith-Midland Corporation
AJ Krick CFO, 540-439-3266
investors@smithmidland.com
