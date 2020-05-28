Technavio has been monitoring the IT and BPO services market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 83.6 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Serco Group Plc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of effective communication between client and vendor will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of effective communication between client and vendor might hamper market growth.

IT and BPO services market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

IT and BPO services market in India is segmented as below:

Product

IT Services

BPM

Software And R&D

End-user

Finance

Insurance

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Type

Export

Domestic

IT and BPO services market in India 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our IT and BPO services market in India report covers the following areas:

IT and BPO services market in India size

IT and BPO services market in India trends

IT and BPO services market in India industry analysis

This study identifies access to new technology, domain expertise, and round the clock service as one of the prime reasons driving the IT and BPO services market in India growth during the next few years.

IT and BPO services market in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the IT and BPO services market in India, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Serco Group Plc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and WNS Holdings Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the IT and BPO services market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

IT and BPO services market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT and BPO services market in India growth during the next five years

Estimation of the IT and BPO services market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT and BPO services market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT and BPO services market in India vendors

