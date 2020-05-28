Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 27 mai/May 27, 2020) - The common shares of Edgemont Gold Corp., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Edgemont Gold Corp. is focused entirely on gold exploration in Canada. It is currently actively exploring the Dungate copper/gold porphyry project located 6 km south of Houston in the Omenica Mining Division of northern British Columbia.

Les actions ordinaires de Edgemont Gold Corp., ont été approuvées à la cote du CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Edgemont Gold Corp. se concentre entièrement sur l'exploration aurifère au Canada. Il explore actuellement activement le projet de porphyre cuivre / or Dungate situé à 6 km au sud de Houston, dans la division minière d'Omenica, dans le nord de la Colombie-Britannique.

Issuer/Émetteur: Edgemont Gold Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): EDGM Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 12 944 001 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 855 400 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 28008L 10 6 ISIN: CA28008L 10 6 7 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.10/0,10 $ Agent: Mackie Research Capital Corporation Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: le 28 mai/May 2020 Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 1 juin/June 2020 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 octobre/October Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: National Securities Administrators Ltd.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for EDGM. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.