Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2020) - Paul Pathak Professional Corporation (the "Purchaser") announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Report") in connection with the proposed acquisition of an aggregate of 136,000 common shares (the "Acquired Shares") of Aumento Capital VII Corporation (the "Corporation") pursuant to a private purchase and sale transaction. The Purchaser has agreed to purchase the Acquired Shares, subject to certain terms and conditions, at a price of $0.25 per Acquired Share for a total purchase price of $34,000 (the "Acquisition"). The closing date for the Acquisition is June 30, 2020.

Following completion of the Acquisition, the Purchaser will own an aggregate of 336,000 common shares of the Corporation representing approximately 16.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation.

The Acquired Shares were acquired for investment purposes. The Purchaser has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional common shares of the Corporation either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the common shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the Acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca.

For further information please contact:

Paul Pathak

Paul Pathak Professional Corporation

President

(416) 644-9964

Email: ppathak@chitizpahak.com

