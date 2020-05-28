Technavio has been monitoring the video laryngoscopes market and it is poised to grow by 302.64 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambu AS, Daiken Medical Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Roper Technologies Inc., Salter Labs, and Teleflex Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing partnerships will offer immense growth opportunities, high cost of video laryngoscopes will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing partnerships has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of video laryngoscopes might hamper market growth.
Video Laryngoscopes Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Video Laryngoscopes Market is segmented as below:
Product
Rigid Video Laryngoscopes
Flexible Video Laryngoscopes
Geographic Landscape
Asia
Europe
North America
ROW
Video Laryngoscopes Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our video laryngoscopes market report covers the following areas:
Video Laryngoscopes Market Size
Video Laryngoscopes Market Trends
Video Laryngoscopes Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the shift in preference from conventional laryngoscopy methods as one of the prime reasons driving the video laryngoscopes market growth during the next few years.
Video Laryngoscopes Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Video Laryngoscopes Market, including some of the vendors such as Ambu AS, Daiken Medical Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Roper Technologies Inc., Salter Labs, and Teleflex Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Video Laryngoscopes Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Video Laryngoscopes Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist video laryngoscopes market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the video laryngoscopes market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the video laryngoscopes market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video laryngoscopes market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product placement
Rigid video laryngoscopes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Flexible video laryngoscopes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application placement
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user placement
Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver Demand led growth
Volume driver Supply led growth
Volume driver External factors
Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver Inflation
Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Ambu AS
Daiken Medical Co. Ltd.
KARL STORZ SE Co. KG
Medtronic Plc
Nihon Kohden Corp.
Olympus Corp.
Richard Wolf GmbH
Roper Technologies Inc.
Salter Labs
Teleflex Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
