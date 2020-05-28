Technavio has been monitoring the luxury yacht market and it is poised to grow by 310 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Yacht Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alexander Marine Co. Ltd., Azimut Benetti Spa, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, Ferretti Spa, Fincantieri Spa, OVERMARINE GROUP Spa, Palumbo group Spa, and San Lorenzo Spa are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in recreational tourism will offer immense growth opportunities, high cost of operations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increase in recreational tourism has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of operations might hamper market growth.
Luxury Yacht Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Luxury Yacht Market is segmented as below:
Type
Motor Yachts
Sail Yachts
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Luxury Yacht Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our luxury yacht market report covers the following areas:
Luxury Yacht Market size
Luxury Yacht Market trends
Luxury Yacht Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increase in HNWI population as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury yacht market growth during the next few years.
Luxury Yacht Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the luxury yacht market, including some of the vendors such as Alexander Marine Co. Ltd., Azimut Benetti Spa, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, Feadship Holland BV, Ferretti Spa, Fincantieri Spa, OVERMARINE GROUP Spa, Palumbo group Spa, and San Lorenzo Spa. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the luxury yacht market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Luxury Yacht Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist luxury yacht market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the luxury yacht market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the luxury yacht market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury yacht market vendors
