Victory Nickel Inc.: Victory Nickel Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSIWRE / May 27, 2020 / Victory Nickel Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:NI) (www.victorynickel.ca) today announced the resignation of Paul W. Fisher as a Director of the Company, effective immediately. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Fisher for his service to Victory Nickel and wishes him well in the future.

About Victory Nickel

Victory Nickel Inc. is a Canadian company with four sulphide nickel deposits containing significant NI 43-101-compliant nickel resources and a significant frac sand resource at its Minago project. Victory Nickel is focused on becoming a mid-tier nickel producer by developing its existing properties, Minago, Mel and Lynn Lake (currently under option to Corazon Mining Ltd.) in Manitoba, and Lac Rocher in northwestern Québec. Through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Victory Silica Ltd., Victory Nickel at its 7P frac sand processing facility in Seven Persons Alberta has established itself in the frac sand business prior to commencing frac sand production and sales from Minago.

