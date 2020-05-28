VIP-Media: These Are The Top Entrepreneurs You Should Follow During Covid-19

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / There's no question that 2020 has taken everyone by surprise. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses are suffering losses and people who are looking to start a business may be rethinking it. The truth is, this is a hard time for everyone.

If you are looking to start your business and want to find entrepreneurs who have been able to grow their businesses, sustain and scale them, and are currently doing great things, even during this pandemic, don't miss the top entrepreneurs VIP Media Group selected to follow during Covid-19.

Grant Cardone

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @grantcardone

Grant Cardone is the bestselling author of The 10X Rule and has been buying real estate for over 30 years. Over those three decades, he has bought over two billion dollars worth of real estate in eight states. Grant currently manages 7,068 units with his private equity firm Cardone Capital. He is such a good real estate investor because of his extreme discipline, specific formulas, and good instinct to know when to exit the property. Throughout his career, Grant has been giving small investors a chance to start small and go big.

Tai Lopez

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @tailopez

He is an investor, partner, and advisor to almost two-dozen multi-million-dollar businesses. Through his popular book club and podcasts The Tai Lopez Show shares advice on how to achieve health, wealth, love, and happiness with 1.4 million people in 40 countries. The Tai Lopez Show gets around 800,000 downloads per month. Tai also owns the largest book shipping club in the world, Mentor Box, and was voted the Number 1 Social Media Influencer by Entrepreneur Magazine.

Vincent Peters

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @vincentpeters

Vincent Peters is a chief engineer and designer who wants to enhance the human experience by using artificial intelligence. Vincent has a background of multiple fields of expertise including: technology, business, and the military. He combines all of these talents into his work that now focuses on the uses and functions of AI. He hopes to keep growing his work and aims to create the first digital copy of a human who is partially aware by the end of 2020!

Paul Vigario

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @PaulVigario

Paul Vigario is the founder of SurfCT, the number one dental information technology company. No one understands dental and healthcare private practice technology, digital workflow and practice automation like SurfCT. When Paul was studying at the University of Connecticut to get his degree in Management and Computer Information Systems with a focus on healthcare technology, the idea of a full service IT company for private practitioners came up in class. Today, that is SurfCT.com an award-winning and internationally recognized company that helps doctors connect and automate everything in their private practice.

Carlos Smith

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @the_credit_god

Carlos Smith grew up in a three-bedroom house with seventeen family members in one of the poorest and highest major crime cities in America. Once he was an adult, he decided to use his poor financial situation as a means to escape the life he was living. He began focusing on how to be wealthy, spending hours researching. He now runs a six-figure business with a team of people who are dedicated to helping others achieve their financial goals. At Smith Financials LLC, Smith and his team mentor their clients to help them meet their personal and professional goals, by teaching them how to restore and maintain their credit. Smith developed this company in a way that is able to operate virtually anywhere. During COVID-19, his business has thrived because of his company's ability to operate in a full-on virtual environment.

Farhaz Kheraj

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @farhazkheraj

Farhaz Kheraj is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of TrustMySystem, a sports consulting company that was built off the foundation of "transparency" (showing DAILY results, win or lose no matter the outcome) and "consistency". Farhaz has been an entrepreneur from a young age, which is why he has the ability to disrupt the industry with new ideas that competitors soon follow. TrustMySystem consists of Farhaz (CEO), Zain (CFO), and a team of the best analysts who use statistics, algorithms, and analytics to get the edge in sports betting.

Zain Kheraj

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @zainkheraj

Zain Kheraj is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of TrustMySystem, a sports consulting company that was built off the foundation of "transparency" (showing DAILY results, win or lose no matter the outcome) and "consistency". He along with his brother, Farhaz (The Founder/CEO), oversee a team of analysts who use statistics, algorithms, and analytics to get the edge in sports betting. In addition to this, Zain has created a unit management system to better help clients manage their investments.

Steven Ridzyowski

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @stevenridzyowski

Steve Ridzyowski is the founder of Ecommerce Marketing Agency. His business specializes in shopify store creations and marketing via multiple advertising platforms that does not just rely on typical social media marketing campaigns like most agencies do. Covid-19 has affected many businesses and shifted platforms online. Steve is an entrepreneur who can help businesses make that transition.

Mike Ashabi

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @mikeashabi

Mike Ashabi, CEO of True Life Ventures and the One Connection Network, has become the fastest-growing coaching business on the East Coast right now. With his two companies, Mike is making a massive impact on the world of Entrepreneurship by increasing business production for his clients by over 40% in some cases. The One Connection Network is putting business owners in touch with truly remarkable high-performing industry leaders around the country; "cherry-picked" by Mike himself. Mike has already been featured in a bunch of recent publications and nothing is stopping his momentum. Mike's newest expansion projects include True Life Financial, True Life Entertainment, True Life Media, and True Life Real Estate expecting to make a true impact in these various industries.

Joshua Crisp

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @officialjoshuacrisp

Joshua Crisp is the founder of AMZ Formula, an educational business that teaches people on an international level how to start and grow online businesses through Amazon by selling private label products. Prior to his success, in 2014 Joshua was a felon with no high school diploma or degree, he needed a way to provide for his wife and two children. That is how AMZ Formula came to be. In just 5 years, Joshua became a multimillionaire at 11.2 Mil and has been able to teach 5,000+ students in 63+ countries. In addition, dozens of his students have reached 5 and 6 figures using his method.

Antoine Martel

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @martelantoine

Antoine Martel runs MartelTurnkey, a turnkey rental property company that focuses on helping clients achieve lifetime passive income through turnkey real estate investments.

MartelTurnkey identifies viable economic markets across the U.S. and then they narrow their search down to potential neighborhoods and properties that they can successfully renovate and offer as turnkey rentals. They have done this in cities like Memphis, Birmingham, St. Louis and Cleveland.

Toure Roberts

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @toureroberts

Toure Roberts is the founder of the Potter's House at One LA; a faith and empowerment congregation. His congregation, in addition to having a large in-person following, has an online audience of several hundred thousand and over 40 million streams. Touré occupies space in the TV industry as well, having consulted for FOX and recently co-executive produced a pilot that was sold to ABC through his entertainment company Modern Faith Media (MFM). MFM produces plenty of content for people who want to transform their lives through faith. The business has not slowed down one bit since the pandemic and Touré hopes to keep supporting people through digital streaming as well as through his previous and upcoming books.

Matt Nickerson

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @mateocleary

With a background in the medical field, Matt Nickerson co-created VASO6™?, which is a patented green tea performance extract which helps maximize physical output. Matt began his business with the goal to fill a void in the market, pursue the American dream, and build something greater for him and his loved ones. Matt's continued focus remains R&D based wellness solutions for both humans, animals and for his bulk raw green tea performance extract to be distributed throughout the world into a multitude of differing markets. Matt says he is pleased with the international success of VASO6, but he's far from satisfied. In the future, Matt hopes to keep developing and researching ways to help other ailments and to expand VASO6™? to a global market.

Ashton Henry

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @ashtonmhenry

Ashton Henry is an entrepreneur who owns multiple businesses and focuses on providing financial services. Ever since he moved to the United States from the island of Grenada, he realized the power of credit and the importance of financial literacy. Through his businesses, Ashton looks to help others by offering multiple services, from tax preparation to financial education. He is determined to empower others to take control of their lives starting with their finances.

Christian Massa

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @massa

Christian Massa is a 28-year-old, Connecticut based entrepreneur whose work spans a wide variety of industries including tech, flooring and film. He is the co-founder of the Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Flooring company, Aquatec Flooring. Christian also created the successful gaming app Square Darr, which he used during the COVID-19 outbreak as a platform to promote stay-at-home orders by hosting challenges for the game on his Instagram and rewarding users who placed top 3 with cash prizes. In addition to the tech and flooring industries, Christian is also an actor and the assistant director on his brother Joe Massa's web series titled My Suicide Story, which features survivors of attempted suicide who share their stories of survival in an attempt to combat suicidal ideations and raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Jeff Simpson Jr.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @jeffsimpsonjr

Jeff Simpson Jr. is a successful direct sales and insurance agent. After many years of struggle, trial and error, and having numerous jobs, Jeff conquered the obstacles around him to make a name for himself in the Direct Sales and Insurance industry. Jeff has been an insurance agent since the age of 20, 17 years ago. He is now paying his success forward by working with his wife on publishing their own book about their experiences and continuing to inspire others to reach for their dreams.

Emmon Khan

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @emmon_khan

Emmon Khan has 13 years of digital marketing, and financial and business consulting experience. Emmon was born in Pakistan and migrated to the United States with his parents and nothing more than a dream to help provide a better life. Today he runs the Khan Media Group, a digital media agency, which is in charge of running dropshipping and branded shopify stores, getting customers and leads for local and national businesses through Facebook, LinkedIn and Snapchat ads, and building e-commerce and dropshipping stores, among other things.

Andrew Ragusa

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @andrew_ragusa_

Andrew Ragusa, owner of a real estate brokerage, created a fast-growing Private Equity Fund that allows investors to invest in real estate property flips for lump-sum returns. During COVID-19 his company is able to successfully pay out incredible returns to his investors since the demand for Suburban housing has increased exponentially from the pandemic. As long as people are migrating away from densely populated areas, Andrews properties are in high demand and his investors are reaping the rewards.

Miles Ambrose Banks

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @MilesBanks.ig

Miles Ambrose Bank got involved in the world of entrepreneurship when he was just 11 and set up a partnership with a developer in China to work on an app. Today, he is the CEO of Learn Elite, a company with a clear mission: to transform how people educate themselves utilizing the knowledge and experience of elite educators, and their millions of followers to influence. Since the first states started locking down due to COVID-19, Miles has welcomed 15,000 new students looking for self-improvement with the help of their elite educators, bringing their total to upwards of 50,000 active students. Miles and his team at Learn Elite are very excited about the launch of some of their new platforms including their first-ever football platform featuring Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Kevin Kuznetsov

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @breakthruweb

Kevin Kuznetsov is the creator of BreakThru Web which specializes in helping businesses Website Development, and implementing creative solutions to help them make money digitally. Kevin began his business by creating a successful team around him that could innovate and invent with him as he expanded his ideas. Though Covid-19 has been a difficult time for many people, Kevin and his team specialize in digital marketing and hope to help people through rough times in this pandemic.

Tee The Barber

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @Tee_DaBarber

There's no question that Tavion Maultsby (aka Tee The Barber) is an inspiration for many, showing that working hard definitely pays off. Coming from a barber/hairstylist background, Tee has mastered his technique to the point where he is considered one of the most famous barbers in the hair industry. Tee currently works at The Barbers Inc Barbershop located in San Jose, California and is also the go to barbers for the San Francisco 49ers. During the pandemic, Tee continues to release his own hair products from his natural hair care line, his newest releases are his CBD infused Revitalizing Shampoo & Conditioner.

Ernesto Gaita

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @ernestogaita

There are few entrepreneurs as powerful as Ernesto Gaita. Throughout his career, Ernesto has been able to create valuable connections in his life through his numerous jobs which eventually helped him create his business. He and his partner, Anthony Sorella, created their new company Neighbourhood Creative after years of Ernesto trying to find the right business and the right team. Today, the company specializes in social media management, website development, branding/design, influencer marketing, and event marketing.

Stephen Liao

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @credit

Stephen Liao is a celebrity consultant and an expert in credit and investing. He got into this business when he realized the education system had failed him. While at college, he founded the social media tech startup Moves Inc., which received 20 million daily impressions on platforms such as Snapchat. When he turned 20, he dropped out of Stanford to focus on what he was learning from his startup and to specialize in travel hacking and gaming the credit card system. Every day, Stephen leverages his own credit lines to invest in different businesses and startup projects, while doing consulting for top celebrity clients.

Latrell Goss

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @LatrellGoss

Latrell Goss is the owner of a financial literacy business with the mission to help people understand their finances. He suffered a number of tragedies throughout his life, including the loss of his daughter to an asthma attack after his boss would not let him leave work. Latrell knew that he never wanted to work for someone again after that. Latrell now manages his business with this in mind and hopes to help others who are in difficult financial positions as he was once himself

Mohamed Jouan Salem Al Dhaheri

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @mjn

Mohamed Jouan Salem Al Dhaheri is the President of the Monarch Group, a diverse firm of, tourism, real estate management and development, investments and media, Founder/Vice President of a $1.3bn real estate investment firm "Jauan Salem Est" and actively working in the government for Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Mohamed first made a name for himself under the Monarch Media, (one of Monarch Group subsidiaries). Now under 9 businesses, the pressure of working remotely was the biggest challenge he has had to face during COVID19. While actively seeking to turn over new investments and remaining digitally operative throughout the 9 firms, with the responsibility of one of the countries well-respected institution Abu Dhabi Investment Authority "It was Achievable, but crises management remains the key area in focus, to lessen the impact in such uncertainty, and remain a business leader in the industry".

Vance J Fundora

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @vancefundora

Vance Fundora is the founder and CEO of The Fundora Group consisting of Marketing, Real Estate and Charity companies. Throughout his journey, Vance has endured many obstacles from racism, lawsuits, and other business challenges. Despite the many challenges, his ambition, drive, and perseverance has allowed him to become a successful serial entrepreneur. During 2020, Vance plans to continue growing his companies and help other entrepreneurs along the way.

Jennifer Rodriguez

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @bigbusinessjen

Jennifer Rodriguez is the Founder and CEO of Big Business Academy, a premier online educational platform for entrepreneurs worldwide. Big Business Academy educates newbies, and seasoned business owners alike, on how to start and scale a profitable, recession-proof business. A serial entrepreneur and mogul in the making, Jennifer has over 15 years of financial experience that has helped her build her businesses specializing in small business lending, tax preparation, and credit repair. Her mantra, "build your business around your life, not your life around your business," translates into her coaching style by making sure her mentees know the importance of a work-life balance. This mom of five wants to arm her clients with the tools necessary to have not only stability in a world full of uncertainty due to the current pandemic, but also time and freedom. Jennifer's passion for helping others achieve their goals landed her on stage at the Steve Harvey Show last year and led to countless individuals starting and scaling their successful online businesses while inspiring more entrepreneurs to take a leap of faith on themselves and their future legacy.

Oscar Barragan

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @asshole

Oscar Barragan is a social media marketing expert and entrepreneur whose success was in part determined by the support of his parents ever since he was very young. He always wanted to be successful so he could help them retire. Today Oscar has been able to do just that, by growing multiple Instagram pages to millions of followers and helping clients scale their businesses, thus becoming a reference for many business owners and personalities looking to grow.

The successful entrepreneur has been in the social media scene for about 7 years now. He specializes in Instagram, but can help in any other major platform. This young entrepreneur is growing at a rapid pace and his business is thriving, even during the pandemic.

Wileena Joseph

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @wileenamjoseph

Wileena Joseph has been working since the age of 16 when she had her first child. Later, as a college-educated mother, she found herself trading time for money, working long hours to provide. She wanted to look for ways to invest in property, but found that a lot of financial institutions did not find her credit good enough. Then, Wileena started franchising her own credit repair business United Credit Education Services while having her own credit worked on. On May 31, 2018, she was able to walk away from corporate America. In March 2019, she was able to open her own staffing agency, Quality Assurance Staffing LLC, and made her first six figures by the end of 2019.

Christina Hammoud

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @christinahammoud

Christina Hammoud a T.V. personality and influencer, has always been an entertainer. She started her career as a professional dancer, appearing as a backup dancer for multiple music artists such as Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. Her current profession as a T.V. personality has been put on pause due to COVID19 causing various T.V. segments and events to be canceled. But, that has not stopped Christina. She is using this time off as an opportunity to dive into the world of Podcasts, and to her surprise she found success. Within the first week hundreds of people downloaded her very first podcast which is also available on Youtube in English and Spanish.

Cody Dray

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @ismCody

Cody Dray is the President of Import Sports Management, a hockey agency industry's fastest-growing company. Based in Ottawa, Ontario the company has left a footprint worldwide and is looking to make the jump to the Major League market very soon (NHL). The biggest challenge for them right now during COVID-19 is the possibility of the 2020/2021 season not starting on time. So far, Cody and the agency have made sure their players have homes for the season whenever they do start.

Maria Brown

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @IM_MARIA_BROWN_OFFICIAL

A serial entrepreneur, investor, and business consultant, Maria Brown is the definition of hard work and determination. CEO of Brown Consulting, Maria Brown has used her life's biggest challenges and struggles as a force to inspire others to accomplish their dreams. An avid traveler and lover of life, Maria looks forward to continuing to run her multiple successful businesses and inspire others to do the same in 2020 and beyond.

