Eyecarrot Innovations Corp: Eyecarrot Affirms Appointment of Dr. Leonard Press as Chief Scientific Officer

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (TSXV:EYC)(QTCQB:EYCCF)(FRA:2EYA:GR] announces the appointment of Dr. Leonard Press to Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Press has contributed to the Company as its Director of Global Education supporting the development resources available to vision professionals through Binovi Academy and the Binovi Platform. Through his appointment, he will lead the Scientific Advisory Board and all scientific development efforts including the expansion of Speed of Stereopsis, established by his predecessor Dr. Selwyn Super, who passed away earlier this year.

Dr. Leonard Press is a graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, where he was a member of the Gold Key International Optometric Honor Society. He completed his Residency program in Pediatric Optometry at The Eye Institute of the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in Philadelphia, and formerly served as Chief of the Pediatric Unit of The Eye Institute. Dr. Press was recruited to the State University of New York, State College of Optometry, to serve as Chief of the Vision Therapy Service, where he was Associate Professor of Clinical Optometry for 15 years. Patients of all ages with problems related to vision development, visual processing, learning disabilities, and dyslexia are referred to Dr. Press by a wide variety of professionals through his consulting practice in Lakewood, New Jersey. He works extensively with occupational therapists, educators, and parent groups in helping parents understand the relationship between vision and learning, and opportunities for therapy to help children succeed.

"Dr. Selwyn Super was a gentleman and scholar whose foresight helped set the scientific tone for Eyecarrot and Binovi. His vision and thought processes had a significant influence on my thinking and career, as well as on the careers of many contributors to our field. I look forward to carrying on and expanding his scientific legacy as we continue to develop the Binovi suite of concepts and products." stated Dr. Leonard Press, OD, FAAO, FCOVD

Additionally, Dr. Press has been recognized internationally for his work in the field of learning-related vision problems. He was a co-author of the Clinical Practice Guidelines in this area for the American Optometric Association and is the author of a monograph from the Optometric Extension Program on Computers and Vision Therapy Programs. He is the author of three major textbooks on vision which act as the primary reference used by therapists and doctors from around the world who are preparing for board certification in vision therapy through the College of Optometrists in Vision Development (COVD). Dr. Press served as President of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development, and formerly served on the examining board which conducts board certification. He is also a Diplomate in the Pediatric Optometry/Binocular Vision and Perception Section of the American Academy of Optometry, and the only doctor in New Jersey with specialty certification through both of these prestigious organizations.

Dr. Press served as a consultant on visual disabilities for the National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME), where he reviewed requests for test accommodations on the examinations that certifies MDs to practice Medicine in the United States. Candidates submit a request for modification of their computer monitor, extra time, or test breaks, based on supporting documentation of any visual disabilities not fully corrected by glasses or contact lenses. Many children in special education environments face similar issues in terms of Section 504 accommodations for schoolwork or standardized testing. He has lectured extensively on these subjects in the United States and abroad.

The recipient of numerous awards for his research, writing, and clinical work, Dr. Press has received the Scientific Achievement Award from the New Jersey Society in both 1995 and in 2002. He received the Skeffington Award for Excellence in Optometric Writing from the College of Optometrists in Vision Development in 1992 and was honored by his peers as Optometrist of the Year by the New Jersey Society of Optometric Physicians, previously serving as President of the organization. He was honored as the Alumnus of the Year of the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in 2003, which cited him for his outstanding contributions in the field of children's vision and vision-related learning problems.

"Our partnership with Dr. Press has already proven to be a fruitful one for both parties, and with the unfortunate passing of Dr. Selwyn Super earlier this year, we saw it fit to invite him to take his place as a key part of the continued development of the Binovi Platform. Dr. Press' credentials, accomplishments, and experience speak for themselves and will be a great asset to the Company moving forward. We look forward to continue working with Dr. Press as Binovi grows," commented Adam Cegielski, President and CEO.

The Company also announces it has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of its Common Shares. Under the agreement between Generation and the Company (the "Generation Agreement"), the Company has agreed to initially pay Generation a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes, per month. Generation will not receive any Common Shares or options as compensation. Generation does not currently own any securities of Eyecarrot Innovations Corporation; however, Generation and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Eyecarrot Innovation Corporation and Generation are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Generation is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member firm of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. The initial term of the Generation Agreement will last 6 months, and such term will be automatically renewed for subsequent 6-month periods unless terminated earlier by 30 days' prior written notice.

About Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

Eyecarrot is a human performance technology company that has developed Binovi, a hardware and software-centered platform. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique big data insights in order to deliver customized one-on-one training and treatment. Binovi is designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to human performance. We are working together under a common banner to help neuro-optometry, vision rehabilitation, and vision performance professionals gain measurable results in less time, and with less effort.

