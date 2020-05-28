Technavio has been monitoring the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.68 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bosch Rexroth AG, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corp., and YASKAWA Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing investment in smart factories will offer immense growth opportunities, growing cybersecurity concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing investment in smart factories has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing cybersecurity concerns might hamper the market growth.
Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- End-user
- Automotive Industry
- Oil And Gas Industry
- Water And Wastewater Industry
- Power Industry
- Food And Beverage Industry
- Other Industries
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market report covers the following areas:
- Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market size
- Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market trends
- Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market industry analysis
This study identifies an increasing focus on expanding capabilities of micro PLCs as one of the prime reasons driving the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth during the next few years.
Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market, including some of the vendors such as Bosch Rexroth AG, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corp., and YASKAWA Electric Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Hardware Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Software Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Services Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Oil and gas industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Power industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food and beverage industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Water and wastewater industry Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other industries Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing focus on expanding capability of micro PLCs
- Value chain integration
- Simplification of software designing process
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.
- IDEC Corp.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba International Corp.
- YASKAWA Electric Corp.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
