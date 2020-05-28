

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open a tad higher on Thursday amid optimism that the global economy is on the road to recovery.



Asian markets advanced as investors cheered the re-opening of economic activity in Japan and Australia.



The euro hovered near an eight-week peak against the dollar after the European Union unveiled a massive recovery plan to step up its emergence from the crisis.



Gold edged up while oil extended overnight losses amid renewed concerns surrounding U.S.-China standoff over Hong Kong.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer merits special treatment under U.S. law, following Beijing's plan to impose a controversial new security law on the territory.



The declaration could have major implications for Hong Kong's status as a global financial and trading hub.



A punitive U.S. response to China on the issue of Hong Kong may prompt Beijing to take some proportionate countermeasures, further straining ties between the world's two largest economies.



In economic releases, economic sentiment data from euro area and preliminary inflation figures from Germany are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



U.S. stocks rose for a third day running on Wednesday amid continued optimism about the reopening of businesses and progress in vaccine development.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2.2 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.5 percent to reach their best closing levels since early March, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8 percent to hit its highest closing level in over three months.



European markets advanced on Wednesday as the European Union unveiled a €750 billion stimulus program to help limit the damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.2 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rallied around 1.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index surged 1.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

